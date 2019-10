Akash-Shloka wedding: Antilia decked up with flowers

Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia was all decked up with flowers for his son's wedding. Akash Ambani tied the knot with Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. The wedding took place at Jio Centre, the newly constructed convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, a stone's throw away from a school run by the Ambani family.