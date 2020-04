Buying gold this Akshaya Tritiya might not be the usual affair as the country undergoes a nationwide lockdown. If you are planning to buy gold this Akshaya Tritiya today, then you won't be able to head to a store and purchase the yellow metal. You can, however, buy gold online. Due to the economic instability, high inflation and market volatility, gold continues to remain an attractive asset and tends to do well during periods of financial volatility. Watch the video for more.