As alcohol industry appeals for sale of liquor outside containment zones, the states might have to accept the request given the impact it has on the revenues. The states in 2019-20 had budgeted for Rs 1.70 lakh crore through tax on sale of liquor, which is 7.6% of their total own tax revenue. In 2020-21, the total tax collection from sale of liquor was expected to be Rs 2 lakh crore. However, with sale of liquor prohibited during the lockdown period, these estimates will see sharp downward revisions. Watch the video for more.



