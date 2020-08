Alibaba, which has fuelled the growth of several Indian start-ups, will not put in fresh funds to expand its investments in India for at least six months; Apple will launch its first online store in India in September; The government will sell up to 15 per cent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) through an offer for sale (OFS), which could fetch about Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer. Watch this and more news on News Blast.