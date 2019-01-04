All you need to know about Indian Railways' Buddhist circuit train

Indian railways unveiled the all new Buddhist circuit train for tourists. This fully air-conditioned train comprises of 12 LHB design coaches and two restaurant cars with a capacity of 64 guests in each coach. The train also has amenities like foot massagers, digital lockers and shower cubicles and some extra safety features. Watch BusinessToday.In video to see the new train which will take tourists to all sites associated with Buddhism like Bodh Gaya, Rajgir (Nalanda), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti. The tour will end with a tour of Taj Mahal.