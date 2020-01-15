Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is in India to meet PM Modi and industry leaders. He will also be attending the SMBhav event, which focuses on small and medium businesses in India. On his arrival in Delhi yesterday, Bezos paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and tweeted later saying, 'paid respects to someone who truly changed the world.' Bezos comes at a time when the e-commerce scenario in the country is witnessing big changes. A section of traders are protesting in the country against giants like Amazon and Walmart-owned-Flipkart, which they say, are indulging in unfair practices and also offering deep discounts. Watch the video of Bezos paying tribute at Rajghat.