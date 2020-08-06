Amazon Prime Day sale: Concept, trend and what makes it attractive

Amazon Prime Day sale went live on 12 midnight on August 6 and will last for the next 48 hours. The two-day sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members and is offered by Amazon every year to attract more prime subscribers. The sale provides discounts on a plethora of products including mobiles, laptops, gaming consoles, and more. A lot of flash sales and new products are expected to be launched during the sale. But, how does the sale help Amazon bring in more prime consumers? Watch the video here.

