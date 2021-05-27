Amazon to buy MGM studio; Zydus Cadila, TLC to launch Black fungus drug

Increase in input costs and supply disruptions in rural economy on account of the second COVID-19 wave are preparing the grounds for surge in inflation during this fiscal, rating agency CRISIL noted in a recent report; India's main health agency will start a study next week to examine the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's vaccine and the homegrown shot Covaxin against coronavirus, a scientist said on Wednesday; Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio home to the James Bond franchise, for $8.45 billion, giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+. Watch this and more news on News Blast.