Amazon to sell medicines online; Focus on lowering fatality rates: Mahindra

Amazon has made a foray into India's online pharmacy market. The service has been launched by the e-commerce major in Bengaluru to begin with; Apple and Google dropped the popular game Fortnite from their app stores after the game's developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses their platforms; Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday that the country needs to focus on therapeutics, clinical protocols, recovery rates and on lowering the fatality rate instead of the infection rate of COVID-19 in India. Watch this and more on News Blast.

