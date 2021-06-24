Ambani aims for '2G-Free' India, announces JioPhone Next

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 44th Reliance Annual General Meeting said that Reliance Jio will be the first to launch 5G services in India. Ambani on Thursday announced the company's plans to upgrade the existing 2G users to a better network through an affordable smartphone, Google Next, that the company is developing in partnership with Google. He also added about the telco's plans to move to 5G in the near future. The smartphone will run on a special version of Android. Watch the video for more.

