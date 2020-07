Mukesh Ambani, during the Reliance Industries' virtual Annual General Meeting on Wednesday announced that Google would invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms. Google is the latest tech giant to invest in Jio Platforms after Facebook, Qualcomm and Intel. Google's is the 14th investment since April 22 amounting to a total of Rs 152,055.45 crore.

