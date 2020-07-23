Ambani is world's 5th richest; Vaccine not expected till 2021, says WHO

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is now the fifth richest man globally after surpassing veteran investor Warren Buffett; Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched for use of technology-driven solutions for workers to get jobs near their homes, as also employers to find skilled workforce with the click of a button; Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

