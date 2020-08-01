 Ambani calls for 2G-free India; India's fiscal deficit touches a record high : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Ambani calls for 2G-free India; India's fiscal deficit touches a record high

August 1, 2020

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday urged the government to take urgent policy measures to make India 2G-free; India's fiscal deficit touched a record $88.5 billion in the April-June quarter, 83.2% of the target for the whole of the current fiscal year, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tax collections and as the government front-loaded its spending; Output of eight core industries contracted by 15 per cent in June on account of decline in production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, cement, and electricity. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



    More from this section
    00:46
    China hackers targeted US COVID-19 vaccine firm Moderna to steal data
    04:42
    Bezos surprised as Amazon posts biggest profit in 26 years amid pandemic
    03:19
    China against forced decoupling of economies; PUBG changes privacy policy
    04:38
    Job loss insurance cover is needed during COVID-19 pandemic
    02:23
    Trump looks to ban Tiktok, final decision to come soon
    01:52
    Facebook's Zuckerberg falters at Congressional hearings on alleged abuse of power
    01:34
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai gets grilled by lawmakers at Congressional hearing
    01:19
    US lawmakers corner Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at antitrust Congressional hearing
    19:20
    Former deputy Governor of RBI, Viral Acharya, on India's economic recovery
    03:09
    Anil Ambani loses Reliance Centre; Russia to come out with 1st COVID vaccine
    04:59
    India staring at another banking crisis? RBI waves red flag on rising NPAs
    00:45
    India welcomes five Rafale jets in Ambala with a water salute
    08:21
    India's military might gets a boost as 5 Rafale jets land at Ambala air base
    03:05
    Trump still in favour of HCQ; Railways stares at Rs 35,000 cr revenue loss
    02:07
    Hotels in Karnataka demand financial aid from govt
    03:12
    Why gold prices are shooting through the roof
    02:34
    This Jhunjhunwala stock crashed 94% in three years
    00:49
    Jack Ma yet to respond to summons by Gurugram court over complaint
    02:36
    Google extends Work-From-Home; Travel bans can't be indefinite: WHO
    03:55
    Houses submerge, 15 lakh affected in flood-hit Bihar
    02:14
    First batch of Rafale jets leave France for India, will reach on July 29
    03:15
    EVs likely to become a Rs 50,000 cr market by 2025; Grofers reveals IPO plans
    03:22
    Unlock 3.0 to begin from Aug 1; cinema halls likely to open
    03:06
    Salary cuts 'sheer harassment' during pandemic, Air India pilots
    00:52
    Trump announces entry of 2 more vaccines into final stage of trials
    03:05
    Cipla prices Favipiravir at Rs 68 per tablet; RIL breaks more records
    02:03
    Indian IT firms among top 10 engineering companies globally
    01:51
    China launches first Mars mission ahead of US
    03:02
    India needs more economic reforms, says IMF; Amazon to open 10 new warehouses
    04:38
    Coronavirus pandemic fuels the sale of blood plasma in black market
    01:27
    This food industry stock rose 14 times in one year
    02:48
    Hiring activity jumps 33% in June; These sectors have begun recruiting
    03:12
    Ambani is world's 5th richest; Vaccine not expected till 2021, says WHO
    03:07
    Kerala gold scam: How accused conspired to finance terrorism
    01:05
    This share gained nearly 50% in 4 days as FPIs raised stake in Q1
    28:14
    Oxford's potential vaccine Covishield raises hope; Here's why
    01:20
    Another explosion at Baghjan oil well in Assam, foreign experts injured
    03:10
    Apple to become carbon neutral; Pandemic to get worse, says Trump
    02:22
    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin enters human trials, how long do we wait?
    01:18
    Rs 13 lakh per day! Jhunjhunwala's earnings from this stock in three months