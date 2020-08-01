Ambani calls for 2G-free India; India's fiscal deficit touches a record high

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday urged the government to take urgent policy measures to make India 2G-free; India's fiscal deficit touched a record $88.5 billion in the April-June quarter, 83.2% of the target for the whole of the current fiscal year, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tax collections and as the government front-loaded its spending; Output of eight core industries contracted by 15 per cent in June on account of decline in production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, cement, and electricity. Watch this and more news on News Blast.