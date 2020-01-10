Ambani looks for new MD; Bansal acquires DHFL General Insurance

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani is in search of a new managing director (MD) within Reliance Industries (RIL) to lead India's most valuable company; Uber is planning to introduce new safety features in India that include PIN verification, a RideCheck that detects trip irregularities, and audio recording. These new features will be rolled out as a pilot in India later this year; Flipkart co-founder and former CEO Sachin Bansal has reportedly acquired DHFL General Insurance from Wadhawan Group Capital (WGC) for around Rs 100 crore. The deal is seen as a distress sale for Kapil Wadhawan-led financial services group, which used to run the debt-laden DHFL. This and more news on News Blast.