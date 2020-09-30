Ambani richest again; India among worst performing economies: Banerjee

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of India's most valued firm Reliance Industries, has topped the list of richest Indians for the ninth consecutive year, with a net worth of Rs 6,58,400 crore; The government has expressed concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak might get worse during the festive season followed by the winter season; Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday said India is among the worst performing economies in the world and the government's economic stimulus was inadequate to tackle the problem. Watch this and more on News Blast.

