Ambani, Tata join in to follow PM Modi's '9pm-9minute' call

At the stroke of 9 pm on Sunday April 5, India lit up candles, diyas and even firecrackers as people expressed their resolve to fight against novel coronavirus or Covid-19 spread, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9 minute' appeal. The citizens went to their balconies to light candles or even mobile phone flashlights. This was the second time that PM Modi sought to rally people amid the ongoing lockdown to combat the pandemic. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata also joined in.






