Ambani terms deal with FB as a milestone in 'digital India' push

Facebook Inc has bought 10 per cent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited. As part of the deal, Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp will collaborate with Ambani's e-commerce venture Jio Mart to help 'people connect with small businesses'. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani termed the deal as a milestone in the Modi government's 'Digital India' initiative. He said he was confident of India's economic revival and resurgence "in the shortest span of time" post coronavirus, and that this partnership would surely make a significant contribution to this transformation. Watch the video for more.



