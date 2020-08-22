Ambani to approach NCLAT; Flipkart ties up with Nepal's Sastodeal

Anil Ambani will approach National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against an order by the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowing bankruptcy proceedings against him; The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ashwani Bhatia as the new Managing Director of State Bank of India; Flipkart has tied up with Nepal's leading e-commerce company Sastodeal to enable cross-border trade. Watch this and more on News Blast.

