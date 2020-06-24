Ambani's salary capped at Rs 15 crore; Patanjali can't sell Coronil till govt clears

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday said it is working to complete contours of a USD 15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco but did not give a timeline for its completion; The deadly fight between the Chinese and Indian military forces at the Galwan Valley has resulted in 200 per cent increase in cyberattacks from China towards India; Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has submitted all crucial documents related to its coronavirus medicine 'Coronil' to the Ayush ministry. Watch this and more on News Blast.



