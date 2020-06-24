 Ambani's salary capped at Rs 15 crore; Patanjali can't sell Coronil till govt clears : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Ambani's salary capped at Rs 15 crore; Patanjali can't sell Coronil till govt clears

June 24, 2020
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday said it is working to complete contours of a USD 15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco but did not give a timeline for its completion; The deadly fight between the Chinese and Indian military forces at the Galwan Valley has resulted in 200 per cent increase in cyberattacks from China towards India; Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has submitted all crucial documents related to its coronavirus medicine 'Coronil' to the Ayush ministry. Watch this and more on News Blast.



    More from this section
    02:51
    Coronavirus: Can Delhi control the spread of COVID-19 with new plan?
    03:56
    Will Patanjali's claimed COVID-19 cure Coronil get approved by the govt?
    03:07
    Exclusive: Chinese troops and tanks spotted at LAC
    03:29
    Coronavirus: Public Sector Banks need capital buffers to absorb COVID loan losses
    03:11
    India launches economic offensive against China
    03:02
    Trump suspends H-1B, other visas; Sundar Pichai supports immigrants
    02:06
    India Inc. on a cost-cutting spree, Tata Motors, others cut capex
    07:13
    Kejriwal assures Delhi, says oxygen a call away for self-isolated patients
    03:02
    Delhi govt begins rapid antigen tests to up testing capacity for COVID-19
    03:48
    WHO reports highest single-day spike; Delhi's new COVID-19 strategy
    03:40
    Pranayama can help in the fight against COVID-19: PM Modi
    04:11
    International Yoga Day celebrated by army in Ladakh
    23:33
    Exclusive: Rajiv Bajaj on why boycotting China is not a solution for India
    01:24
    How Reliance Industries Ltd became net-debt free before the March 2021 target
    03:02
    RIL becomes net-debt free; WHO to decide who'd receive vaccine first
    02:52
    Zoom, tiktok among Chinese apps on Indian intel radar
    10:24
    Modi launches auction of coal mines, calls for self-reliance in energy sector
    03:23
    India gets UNSC membership; COVID testing rates to be capped at Rs 2,400 in Delhi
    03:04
    India-China clash: Exclusive satellite images show Chinese troop build-up
    02:02
    Why India's fuel prices have jumped even though crude oil prices have crashed
    03:40
    India-China clashes in the past: How India scored over China in the 1967 Nathu La conflict
    03:27
    US monitors India-China situation; Puri on resumption of international flights
    04:28
    Coronavirus: Delhi's Surya hotel becomes COVID facility
    06:47
    Watch: How shopping experience has changed in Delhi malls post lockdown
    03:10
    Fuel prices rise again; Alto is India's top-selling car for the 16th year
    02:16
    Why Indians are cutting down on their shopping budgets post lockdown
    02:34
    Amit Shah, Kejriwal chalk out a plan; Delhi to double testing capacity, add more beds
    03:12
    Railways deploys 204 isolation coaches; Record rise of COVID cases in US
    02:46
    Mumbai body bag scam: BMC cancels order for overpriced body bags
    04:04
    COVID survivor shares her story from Noida hospital, as she recovers
    04:01
    Bad loan crisis: How a bad bank can help in post-COVID world
    02:59
    Delhi doctors seek Shah's intervention; India-China trade crashes 7%
    03:02
    Delhi govt and MCD have contrasting numbers for COVID-19 deaths
    03:46
    How New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 and ended social distancing
    07:22
    PM Modi to India Inc.: India's growth story to come from self-reliance
    02:51
    India may lose Rs 10 lakh crore, says Gadkari; S&P keeps India's ratings same
    04:04
    Dabbawalas of Mumbai rendered jobless, struggle to survive amid pandemic
    03:01
    Airlines set to lose $84 bn as coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half
    03:20
    N95 mask prices surge 250%; UP govt reduces interest rates on land dues
    03:00
    Coronavirus Impact: Why India needs to invest in healthcare urgently