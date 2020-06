Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with all political parties, including Aam Admi Party (AAP), Congress party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Shah announced a slew of measures for Delhi, where a sudden surge in COVID had surfaced. There have been 56 deaths in the capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 1327. He said that COVID-19 tests in Delhi would be doubled in next two days and tripled after six days. Watch the video for more.