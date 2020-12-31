 An exclusive peek inside Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine plant : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

An exclusive peek inside Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine plant

BusinessToday.In | December 31, 2020

Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India and AstraZeneca-Oxford University is on verge of getting emergency approval in India for distribution among at-risk people. The institute's CEO Adar Poonawalla took India Today TV's Rahul Kanwal around the Covishield factory, where millions of vaccine vials are produced, packaged and stored, to show and explain the process behind the production of the Covid vaccine. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Moderna's COVID-19 jab reveals 94.1% efficacy in trials



    More from this section
    05:09
    Union ministers join farmers for langar at Vigyan Bhavan
    49:10
    Top economists Abhijit Banerjee and Arvind Panagariya face off over farm laws
    02:41
    Farmers, govt reach consensus on 2 issues; CBI books IVRCL
    01:31
    Nations begin to deliver coronavirus vaccine shots amid threat of new strain
    02:33
    New strain of coronavirus enters India, UK flight ban extended
    02:49
    Bharat Biotech claims Covaxin protects against mutant; UK flight ban extended
    01:51
    New Year celebration in times of COVID: Rules for your state
    01:56
    Two-day vaccine dry run concludes successfully in 4 states
    02:53
    Retailers optimistic about 85% revival; Tesla to start operations, says Gadkari
    01:41
    Inside the first-ever fully-automated driverless metro on the Magenta line
    04:52
    PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train in Delhi
    01:27
    As Ratan Tata turns 83, a look at his remarkable achievements
    03:40
    Does direct stock investment worry you? Safer ways to invest in US equities
    02:42
    India begins dry run for vaccination; WHO Chief warns of more pandemics
    19:15
    Ten lessons to take away from the unprecedented year of 2020
    02:27
    China suspends UK flights; Auto industry to see stronger growth
    02:16
    Delhi ready to deliver vaccine, says CM; AIIMS invites volunteers for trials
    02:37
    Moderna claims its vaccine is effective against new strain of coronavirus
    03:08
    Democracy is present in your imagination, not in reality: Rahul Gandhi
    03:07
    Infosys is fastest wealth creator; Apple aims car production by 2024
    03:44
    New, more infectious COVID-19 strain from South Africa found in UK
    06:19
    Coronavirus: Delhi airport prepares for vaccine storage
    03:19
    Pollution deaths in India at 1.67 mn; YES BANK teams up with Salesforce
    02:21
    Srinagar's Dal lake gets first floating ambulance service for residents
    03:02
    First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to land in India next week
    03:25
    Mutation-beating vaccine possible in six weeks: Pfizer-BioNTech
    02:23
    iPhone 12 emerges as world's best-selling 5G device; UK flights suspended
    01:21
    Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on live television
    04:52
    Protesting farmers start relay hunger strike, threaten to block NH9
    02:55
    Apple puts Wistron on probation; Health ministry discusses new virus strain
    03:13
    London under lockdown due to alarm over new COVID variant
    01:02
    US nurse faints after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot
    22:05
    PM lauds Ratan Tata, says group played key role in India's development
    02:48
    PM lashes out at the Opposition ; Food industry to re-employ 1 million people
    03:08
    Govt to spend Rs 10,000 cr to vaccinate 30 cr Indians on priority
    02:50
    Delhi starts vaccination training; Tata Motors to buy Marcopolo's stake
    03:23
    Farmers' protests take a toll on businesses as goods remain in factories
    56:53
    Voices from India Inc react to the farmers' protests, govt's proposals
    03:09
    Bitcoin crosses $20k mark; COVID slows auto sector recovery
    02:37
    Agitating farmers brave the winter chill as protests continue