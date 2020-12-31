An exclusive peek inside Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine plant

Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India and AstraZeneca-Oxford University is on verge of getting emergency approval in India for distribution among at-risk people. The institute's CEO Adar Poonawalla took India Today TV's Rahul Kanwal around the Covishield factory, where millions of vaccine vials are produced, packaged and stored, to show and explain the process behind the production of the Covid vaccine. Watch the video for more.

