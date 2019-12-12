Anand Mahindra accepts product failure, shares his learnings

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the homegrown auto group Mahindra & Mahindra, on December 11 admitted that entering the commuter bike segment more than a decade ago was a failure on the part of the group. The group entered two-wheelers after buying out Kinetic Motors in July 2008 but the product failed. Terming failure as "capital", just like financial and human capital, Mahindra said the learning from the commuter bike episode, which was a "product failure" led to some learning and entry into the premium two-wheeler segment where he claimed the group has been successful. Watch the video for more.



