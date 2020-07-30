Anil Ambani loses Reliance Centre; Russia to come out with 1st COVID vaccine

YES Bank has reportedly taken possession of Reliance Centre in Mumbai, the headquarter of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), after the company failed to repay dues worth Rs 2,892 crore; Russia plans to approve a coronavirus vaccine for public use as soon as August 10 to August 12, according to a report; India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has reported its worst-ever performance in a quarter logging a loss for the first time in the first quarter of this fiscal. watch this and more news on News Blast.

