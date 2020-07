Oil India Ltd's Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia district in Assam has been spewing gas for more than a month now. The blowout took place on May 27 when two firefighters had succumbed to injuries in the massive fire. Over 9000 people have been shifted from the area to relief camps. Watch the video to know what happened today.

