Another lockdown likely in Mumbai; Tata to buy stake in BigBasket

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar on February 16 said that another lockdown will be imposed in the city if people don't abide by COVID-19 norms; Bolstered by revival in private consumption and government spending, India is set to exit the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the third quarter of this fiscal, projected rating agency ICRA; Tata Group will buy a 68% stake in online grocery startup BigBasket for about Rs 9,500 cr. Watch this and more on News Blast.

