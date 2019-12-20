Anti-CAA protestors get creative with messages on placards

Thousands of people have been staging massive protests across the country by shouting slogans and holding placards to voice their anguish against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Bill amidst heavy deployment of police forces. The country has been witnessing nationwide protests with huge participation by students. The protestors have flashed some highly creative slogans and eye-catching placards expressing their strong stand against the Act. Watch the video to know more.

