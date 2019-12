Anti-CAA stir at Red Fort as protesters gather for march

Hundreds of protestors began their march against the amended Citizenship Act on Thursday, defying section 144 imposed by Delhi Police in Red Fort area. Some people have been detained near Delhi's Jama Masjid while the situation continues to remain tense at Red Fort. A barrage of police personnel can be seen on the spot as prohibitory orders have been put in place to stop anti-CAA agitations. Watch the video for more.