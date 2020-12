The workers at Wistron's plant in Karnataka's Kolar, which manufactures iPhones, went on a rampage and pelted stones at the factory over non-payment of salaries. As per the reports, the employees, who had been protesting over salary dues, claim that they had not been paid for the past four months. The company has alleged that it suffered a loss of Rs 440 crore as thousands of iPhones were looted. Watch the video for more details.