Apple launches iPhone 12 series, available in four different variants

The iPhone 12 series has four models, the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are scattered over different price points, starting at Rs 69,900 in India. Apple will release the new iPhones soon in India, almost the same time as in the US. The pre-orders for select models will open within a few days and be put up on sale by the end of this month on Apple Store and Authorised Resellers. Watch the video for more.

