Apple on Thursday opened its first floating retail store at Marina Bay in Singapore. It is the first Apple Store to sit directly on the water and appears as a sphere floating on the Marina Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands is Apple's third retail location in Singapore, with the first store located at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road and second at Jewel Changi Airport. Watch the video for more.

