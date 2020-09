Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest smartwatch to join Apple's non-iPhone portfolio. The Watch Series 6 comes with the blood oxygen monitor, which will be useful in tracking the level of oxygen in human blood, over and above aiding in collecting information about heart conditions. The smartwatch uses the S6 processor, which is an optimised version of the A13 Bionic processor. Watch the video for more.

