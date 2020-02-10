Apple penalised $27 million; FM on $5 trillion economy dream

France's consumer watchdog said that Apple had agreed to pay 25 million euros ($27.4 million) for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow down older devices. The scandal erupted in December 2017, when the US tech giant admitted that its most recent iOS software was slowing the performance of older telephones whose battery life was deteriorating; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government has enlisted the various provisions in Union Budget 2020 to make India a $5 trillion economy. In the Budget, the Centre has laid the foundation of reviving consumption while ensuring that the government's investment is deployed to build infrastructure leading to a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024-25; The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday. This and more news on News Blast.

