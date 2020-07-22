Apple to become carbon neutral; Pandemic to get worse, says Trump

Apple has unveiled its roadmap to become completely carbon neutral by 2030; President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the "nasty horrible" coronavirus will get worse in the U.S. before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five months; With micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grappling with coronavirus pandemic woes, a private survey has estimated 2.5-3 crore job losses in the sector by June-end. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

