Apple to launch its line of chipsets; Shaw chosen as Vice Chair by USIBC

Apple is set to launch the new MacBook Pro models powered by its own line of chipsets; Noida-based IT company HCL Technologies, which saw its revenue cross the $10 billion milestone in 2020, plans to hire about 20,000 people, both freshers and laterals, over the next 4-6 months; US-India Business Council (USIBC) has selected Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as one of its vice-chairs effective immediately. Watch this and more on News Blast.

