Apple to open 1st store in India; Bezos remains world's richest

Apple Inc. will open its first physical retail store in India in 2021, Chief Executive Tim Cook said; After a long wait, a special Air India flight carrying 119 Indians, who were stranded onboard a coronavirus-hit cruise ship, Diamond Princess, off Yokohama port in Japan finally landed in New Delhi on Thursday morning; Growing concerns inside the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank about the spread of the new coronavirus have prompted the institutions to consider scaling back their Spring Meetings in April or hold them by teleconference. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



