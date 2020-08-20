 Apple's worth touches $2 trillion; TV ad spends to fall 18% in 2020 : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Apple's worth touches $2 trillion; TV ad spends to fall 18% in 2020

August 20, 2020

Apple Inc became the first publicly listed U.S. company with a $2 trillion stock market value on Wednesday; Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is close to winning its first contract to export up to 720,000 tonnes of clean products to Mauritius under an annual deal from November; The coronavirus lockdown has resulted in as many as 1,171 advertisers putting a complete halt on their television ad spends. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Apple helped US govt make 'top secret' iPod; even Steve Jobs didn't know about it



