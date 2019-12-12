As Delhi air quality turns severe, a look at why Delhi still can't breathe

The air quality turned "severe" in the national capital region on its eighth consecutive day of air pollution after showing some improvement at the beginning of the month. The city has been trying to recover from the impact of stubble burning, having faced a state of air emergency post Diwali . But after a short respite deadly air pollutants are back. The air quality index crossed 400 on a scale of 500, indicative of "severe" conditions that pose a risk for healthy people and can impact those with existing diseases. PM 2.5 can enter the blood stream and cause severe damage. So just what are the reasons behind the sudden spike in air pollution in the national capital? Why is Delhi still among the most polluted cities of the world? Watch the video for more.