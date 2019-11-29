 As onion prices soar, onion thieves steal stock worth Rs 25000 : News Reel: Business Today
As onion prices soar, onion thieves steal stock worth Rs 25000

November 29, 2019
The rise in onion prices has triggered thefts in various states. The prices have breached the Rs 100 per kg mark, making onion alluring for thieves. Stock worth Rs 25000 was stolen from a shop in Gujarat. Watch the video for more.


