As online communication increases, more needs to be done to ensure safety of users, says Aparna Bawa

Aparna Bawa, COO and Interim Chief Legal Officer of Zoom Video Communications, during her keynote session at the BT Most Powerful Women event, recounted how life changed for working professionals due to the pandemic. Meetings became virtual and workers have been trying to adjust to the new normal. But with more meetings being conducted online, the threat to cyber security has increased. Bawa suggested ways to stay safe online while also giving tips on how to be more productive. Watch her keynote address on the crisis and opportunity for communication in the new normal.