 As online communication increases, more needs to be done to ensure safety of users, says Aparna Bawa : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

As online communication increases, more needs to be done to ensure safety of users, says Aparna Bawa

BusinessToday.In | October 4, 2020

Aparna Bawa, COO and Interim Chief Legal Officer of Zoom Video Communications, during her keynote session at the BT Most Powerful Women event, recounted how life changed for working professionals due to the pandemic. Meetings became virtual and workers have been trying to adjust to the new normal. But with more meetings being conducted online, the threat to cyber security has increased. Bawa suggested ways to stay safe online while also giving tips on how to be more productive. Watch her keynote address on the crisis and opportunity for communication in the new normal.



    More from this section
    03:29
    India Inc to directly procure COVID vaccines; Hopes for air traffic revival
    06:01
    US President hospitalised after being diagnosed with coronavirus
    14:09
    Prachi Mishra on COVID-19 and its implications on economies
    07:51
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on role of technology and Aadhaar in distribution of vaccines
    09:10
    Good content transcends all barriers: Aparna Purohit
    03:20
    Oxford vaccine trials run smoothly; Trump says, he is 'doing very well'
    07:16
    US President Trump and First Lady test positive for coronavirus
    02:29
    Mubadala to invest Rs 6,247 cr in Rel Retail; Refund for flights booked in lockdown: SC
    01:15
    MHA issues guidelines for Unlock 5; Here's all you need to know
    02:48
    Ban on international flights till Oct 31; GSK CEO on COVID vaccine availability
    08:23
    Trump-Biden debate turns into a bitter face-off amid high drama, accusations
    03:26
    Ambani richest again; India among worst performing economies: Banerjee
    01:30
    Trump deflects tax allegations during first presidential debate
    03:50
    Paytm brings back IPL cashback scheme; MSMEs ask for cash flow-based lending
    04:27
    India's inflation strategy when the pandemic risk is still raging
    05:52
    Farmer protests against new farm laws turn violent in Delhi
    03:18
    Govt to implement labour codes by Dec; Poonawalla applauds Modi's vision
    01:03
    Cinema halls to reopen in Bengal next month, with COVID-19 restrictions
    03:24
    PM Modi calls for mega reforms at UN General Assembly
    03:10
    Govt violated GST law: CAG; Lancet warns against false hope
    10:04
    Modi urges BJP to talk to farmers, bust propaganda against farm bills
    02:16
    This man dethroned Jack Ma, to become richest person in China
    02:28
    GAIL cuts gas supplies by 40%; Harley Davidson confirms India exit
    02:03
    Stubble burning begins in Punjab as most farmers can't afford machines
    02:06
    Multiple blasts cause ONGC plant to catch fire in Surat
    03:08
    UK in the midst of a 2nd COVID-19 wave; Boris Johnson orders restrictions
    02:43
    J&J starts phase 3 clinical trials; Airtel acquires 10% stake in Waybeo
    03:35
    EPF interest credit for FY20: Why the delay?
    06:23
    Heavy rains lash Mumbai again, IMD issues Red Alert
    03:10
    Why all hopes are pinned onto Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla
    03:16
    Delhi HC stays AAP's order on ICU beds; Google drive to delete trash after 30 days
    02:28
    A $3 billion US drone acquisition heads for Indian approval
    02:29
    Farmer protests continue against the new farm laws
    02:18
    Indian Air Force to get 1st woman fighter pilot for Rafale Squadron
    02:33
    Govt hikes MSPs for 6 rabi crops; Taj reopens after 6 months
    02:41
    Delhi witnesses shortage of ICU beds amid a surge in coronavirus cases
    04:51
    Schools reopen partially, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort open with restrictions
    01:41
    Forty-three-year-old building collapses in Bhiwandi, 10 dead, rescue still on
    03:25
    Serum Institute begins final phase of trial; RS passes bill for healthcare workers
    02:50
    Coronavirus pandemic: Artisans stare at huge losses during Durga Puja