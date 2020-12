Ratan Tata, one of India's most loved industrialists, turns 83 today. He is known for his philanthropic endeavours and contributions in the areas of education, medicine and rural development. Over 65% of his shares are invested in charitable trusts. Known for his community work and business, Tata was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Watch the video for more.

