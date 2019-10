As Kumbh kicks off, pilgrims gather for the holy dip or 'Shahi Snan'

The festival of Kumbh kicked off in Prayagraj with the royal bath of ash-smeared Naga Sadhus.The congregation of sadhus from different akharas, marched towards the confluence of Ganges and Yamuna rivers. Watch the 'Shahi Snan' or holy dip at the Kumbh