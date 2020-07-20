Assam battles flood fury, PM assures help to the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 81 lives and affected over 54 lakh in 30 districts. PM Modi spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal about the flood situation in the state and expressed solidarity with the people. At least 18 people have died in the current spate of floods in Assam. While 81 people died after drowning in floodwaters, 26 others have died in landslide incidents in the state. Watch as India Today's Ashutosh Mishra brings the ground report from Kamrup district of Assam.

