AstraZeneca COVID vaccine: Why countries are suspending its use

Germany, France, Italy and Spain became the latest countries on Monday to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients. AstraZeneca is one of the three vaccines in use on the continent. The company, in a statement, clarified that out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country European Union and Britain, only 37 reported for blood clotting problem. The drug maker said there was no evidence the vaccine carried an increased risk of clots. Watch the video for more.