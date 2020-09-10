AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials halted in India after DGCI's notice

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which was conducting the India trials for the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University, has halted clinical trials of the vaccine in India. A showcause notice was issued to Serum Institute for not revealing to DGCI, the trial outcome that had led to one participant falling ill in the UK trials of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Watch the video for more.

