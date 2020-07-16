 AstraZeneca's vaccine trial results expected; Famous Twitter accounts hacked : News Reel: Business Today
AstraZeneca's vaccine trial results expected; Famous Twitter accounts hacked

July 16, 2020

Early-stage human trial data on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be published on July 20, The Lancet medical journal said on Wednesday; Mukesh Ambani, during the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting on Wednesday announced that Google would invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms; Several prominent personalities including Amazon chairperson Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Barack Obama were targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: RIL won't dilute its holding in Jio Platforms below 64.44%



