AstraZeneca's vaccine trial results expected; Famous Twitter accounts hacked

Early-stage human trial data on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be published on July 20, The Lancet medical journal said on Wednesday; Mukesh Ambani, during the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting on Wednesday announced that Google would invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms; Several prominent personalities including Amazon chairperson Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Barack Obama were targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam. Watch this and more on News Blast.

