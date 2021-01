A massive fire broke out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday afternoon. The incident claimed 5 lives. Ten fire tenders and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot to douse the fire that broke out around 2.45 pm. The cause of the fire at the Serum Institute plant is not yet known. Watch the video for more details.

