At least 6.5% vaccines wasted across India, Telangana wastes most

With over 3.6 crore vaccinations completed, India is one of the world leaders to inoculate its population against COVID. But there is another side of the story to India's vaccination programme. The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that at least 6.5 per cent vaccine was being wasted across India. Telangana was the biggest culprit with wastage of 17.6 per cent dosage followed by Andhra Pradesh. The wastage comes at a time when India is facing an acute shortage of COVID vaccines. Watch the video for more details.

