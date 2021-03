Union Minister Piyush Goyal lambasted some members of the Governing Council of Bureau of Indian Standards for disabling their video during an online conference call. The minister, during the meeting on March 1, said that it is difficult to figure out if people are seriously attending the meeting or wandering about by keeping the video on blank. Goyal also asked Pramod Kumar Tiwari, DG Bureau of Indian Standards, to keep a tab on those in attendance. Watch the video for more.