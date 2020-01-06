Australia bushfire: Half a billion animals and 20 people dead

Almost half a billion animals and 20 people have lost their lives in one of the worst bushfires in Australia. More than 1,500 homes were swallowed by flames. Almost six million hectares of forests, parks have been destroyed. More than four million hectares have been destroyed in New South Wales itself. The Prime Minister of Australia has announced an additional fund of 2 billion dollars to a new agency to help rebuild communities and livelihoods following the dangerous bushfire crisis. Watch the video for more.







