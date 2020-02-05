Auto Expo 2020 kicks off; Coronavirus death toll in China rises

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India kickstarted the 15th edition of the biennial Auto Expo on Wednesday showcasing the concept Futuro-e electric SUV concept that will be the foundation of its electric car portfolio during the course of the decade; India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trump's planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said. Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to cover specific sectors; Deaths from the new Coronavirus rose to 490 in mainland China while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in Thailand showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it. This and more news on News Blast.



